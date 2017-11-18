17 November 2017

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Call for Peace, Stability and Respect for the Sanctity of Human Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

The National Association of Non Governmental Organisations (NANGO), the umbrella body of NGOs operating in Zimbabwe, notes with concern the current political developments in the nation, which impacts on the peace and stability of the country. We call on all stakeholders to remain focused, composed and guided by the Constitution. Zimbabweans are a peace-loving people, a heritage that we cherish.

Of note, we have observed in the past few months, the escalation of seeming hostilities within the political landscape and the current intervention by the military in the current political environment. We stress the need to amicably resolve these differences.

As civil society in Zimbabwe, we note the supremacy of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and call upon the concerned parties to uphold, respect and abide by its provisions. In this regard, we invite the people of Zimbabwe to join us in calling for unity, peace, tranquility, respect to the sanctity of human life and stability, which we are so renowned for as Zimbabweans.

We are one people! We are one Zimbabwe! Lets Stand United.

Source: National Association of Non Governmental Organisations (NANGO)

Zimbabwe

Who Will Rule Next? Mnangagwa? Sekeramayi?

Many in Zimbabwe and beyond are talking about the events of the past 48 hours as if it marks the start of a profound… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.