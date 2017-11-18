South Africa: Mugabe 'Must Go Today, Not Any Other Day', Protesters Chant At #anti-Mugaberally

Zimbabweans have on Saturday started gathering at the Highfields sports ground in Harare, calling for President Robert Mugabe to step down.

Some called it a historic day, hoping for change after Mugabe's nearly four decades as president. Some had the national flag draped around their shoulders. As a group of soldiers arrived at the stadium, they were met with cheers and song.

"He must go today, not tomorrow. He must go today and not any other day," said one man.

"It's a new Zimbabwe. We are expecting a lot of changes economically. We are very happy with the brave army," said a man who only identified himself as Comrade Rambawaravira.

"They have managed to stop Mugabe and the criminals around him from destroying the country. We have been in this war for too long. Today we have won," he said.

He said he had travelled on an overnight bus from Hwange in the north of the country to welcome in the new Zimbabwe.

"We have just come to celebrate. It's a done deal. We have no time for Mugabe any more, we came to celebrate and support our army to finish off the job and to welcome in the new Zimbabwe," he said.

Those gathering at the sports ground cheered as military helicopters flew overhead.

John Katsiyah, from Harare, said he was grateful for the army's role.

"We are here gathered to tell this man he must go. We have had enough of him," he said.

"People are suffering. The majority of this country is suffering. We hope we achieve our goal," he said.

Katsiyah said the country needed a leader that will look after the interests of all its people instead of enriching himself and his family.

