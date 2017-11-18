Zimbabwe: Mugabe Woes Mount As Zanu-PF Provinces Back His Ouster

UNDER-SIEGE President Robert Mugabe's bid to cling on to power using the country's Constitution suffered a major setback Friday when the ruling party's 10 provinces all passed votes of no confidence against the Zanu PF First Secretary and President.

The provinces also called for the immediate reinstatement of the expelled Emmerson Mnangagwa back to his position as State and party vice president. They all backed Mugabe's ouster.

Mugabe, 93, suffered the worst tragedy of his political life when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) placed him under house arrest but denied they had staged a coup against him.

The ZDF, under General Constantino Chiwenga, was accusing the only leader the country has known for 37 years of harbouring criminals and creating a volatile situation in the country that could lead to implosion.

The country's military has allowed their commander in chief space to negotiate conditions of his resignation as President but reports say he has steadfastly refused to voluntarily step down insisting he was a constitutionally elected leader.

President Mugabe is reportedly demanding immunity for past crimes, the freeing of captured loyalists and guarantees his wealth will not be seized by his successors.

His intransigence has apparently stalled efforts to chaperon him out of power in what is set to become the world's most amazing model of a soft coup.

But as the under-fire leader seemed to be tagging along while also bolstered by regional demands for a return to constitutional order, Zanu PF provinces have seized the moment to pronounce their resentment towards him.

The Zanu PF provinces are the same with national provinces.

One of the provinces, Bulawayo resolved, "That Zanu PF Bulawayo associates itself with the ZDF's press statement and is in full support of the intervention and correctional efforts currently underway in Zimbabwe at large and Zanu PF in particular;

"That Cde RG Mugabe be recalled from his position of 1st Secretary and President of Zanu PF;

"That Cde ED Mnangagwa be reinstated to his Party and Government Position with immediate effect;

"That all suspended and expelled members be reinstated back to their positions as at 2015 December Conference... "

Mugabe's impeachment by party provinces diminishes his bargaining power which he buttressed on the country's supreme law.

Zimbabwe's military is keen to see Mugabe's exit, albeit through legal channels.

Mugabe's erstwhile ally and war veterans chair, Chris Mutsvangwa said the votes of no confidence against the Zanu PF leader was also a source of happiness to the opposition.

"...I am sure there are many Zimbabweans from other political parties who would be happy that he is not even the leader of not even Zanu PF," Mutsvangwa told a press briefing on Friday.