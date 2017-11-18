18 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Russia Blames Mugabe for Coup

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has blamed President Robert Mugabe for getting himself into trouble by failing to address the socio-economic issues which have left Zimbabweans impoverished and angry.

Trutnev, who is currently on a visit to Southern Africa, said the military takeover was an indication that Zimbabweans were not happy with the way he handled the economy.

"I would like to look at the situation from the other side. In most cases, instability emerges when people are not satisfied with their lives. That's why, it is necessary to attract money to the country in order to ensure stability, to attract investors, to create new enterprises," he said.

He added, "If the country is developing, there will be no grounds for instability, that's why, in order to avoid destabilization, Zimbabwe, as well as any other country, should simply develop its economy."

Moscow has indicated willingness to continue pursuing its business interests despite Mugabe having been placed under house arrest by military which has promised he will be safely locked up until they have finished clearing the mess he has created.

Russia is unfortunately among a few countries Mugabe openly referred to as his loyal friends. However, three days into the coup Moscow has not condemned the power grab, but instead affirmed its commitment to keep its investments going.

Trutnev even said the military takeover was unlikely to affect foreign direct investments from flowing into the continent including the Southern region.

Meanwhile, when asked about the possible impact of the current political situation in Zimbabwe on economic cooperation between the two countries, Russian Industry and Trade minister Denis Manturov's spokesperson also said this Thursday that, "In practical work with our Zimbabwean partners, including under concrete joint projects, we are guided by the existing agreements committed to paper in corresponding intergovernmental documents and guaranteed by them.

He added, "We hope the current level of bilateral cooperation and the potential for its further development will guarantee an unconditional basis for further development of sustainable trade-and-economic, industrial and investment ties between Russia and Zimbabwe."

The Russian ALROSA group of diamond mining companies is engaged in several projects in Zimbabwe.

