18 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Missing Journalist Found Dead

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — A photo journalist in Anambra State, Ikechukwu Onubogu, has been found dead four days after he was declared missing by members of his family.

Onubogu, a cameraman with the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), was said to be at home with his wife when he received a phone call and hurriedly left with his camera, but never returned.

Daily Trust gathered that his remains which had since been deposited at the Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka, were reportedly discovered on Thursday by the police at Obosi, near Onitsha.

Reacting, the Managing Director of ABS, Mr Uche Nworah, described late Onubogu as such a peace loving and hardworking man that one would never expect that anybody would want to harm him.

Nwora, in a statement, said the horrific death had thrown the entire ABS family into mourning, saying he would surely be missed. He said Onubogu's death was a reminder of the dangers journalists face in the course of discharging their professional responsibilities.

The state spokesman, ASP Nkeiru Nwode, said investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death had commenced.

While commiserating with the family, she assured the public that the police would uncover Onobogu's killers.

