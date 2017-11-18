Nigeria: Atunda Entertainment Waxes On With Talent Grooming

Fifteen years since it officially launched, Atunda Entertainment has become a household name in the entertainment, as it has remained focused on hunting and grooming young talents to stardom.

Founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also the founder and president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and Motherland Beckons, it offers a veritable platform for talented Nigerian and African youths to be discovered, nurtured and perfected before being exposed to the entertainment and creative industry.

What makes the outfit a unique one and commended by all is the fact that it provides such incentives as free locations for rehearsals, grooming, accommodation, feeding and monthly stipends, to all its protégées as well as recording facilities and exposure to a high network of people at its headquarters in La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun village, Lekki, Lagos.

However, a number of people have of recent mistaken Atunda Entertainment for a recording label or music company, but the company is none of these as it has it work cut out as a talent hunt and nurturing company, spending over N3 million monthly in the development and upkeep of its wards as well as in promoting them to stardom.

More import is the fact that Atunda Entertainment offers both nationally and internationally platforms for artistes under its tutelage to be actively engaged through live performances and in the process many of the artistes have hit it big and gained public acclaim.

One of the earliest Nigerian talents to have benefitted immensely from Atunda Entertainment is Ara (Wonder) otherwise known as Aralola Olumuyiwa. She is the first Nigerian female talking drummer and rose to both national and international stardom courtesy of the grooming she received from the group for over seven years.

But in 2007, she exited the group following the expiration of her initial contract. However, the entertainment outfit has since then discovered and nurtured to public acclaim other notable young Nigerian artistes. The list include: Anu The Lady Ekwe, who is Nigeria's first Ekwe (Igbo traditional percussion instrument) female player; Olo Omidan Bata, first Nigeria female bata player, Ara (Thunder), richly talented and versatile female talking drummer and Adigun Olohun Iyo, who is noted for his awesome vocal power.

These multi talented musicians have over time performed for presidents and heads of governments, international organizations like the African Union and multinational organizations all over the world, with each having numbers of singles to their name.