Nigeria: Dogara - Nigeria's Textile Sector Crucial to Economic Devt

The revitalization of Nigerian textile sector would lead to the country's economic development, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said.

Dogara said due to the importance of the sector all stakeholders proffer solutions to the problems that made the textile industry comatose.

Declaring open a public hearing on two bills that seek to address the challenges of the sector, organized by the committee on industry, Dogara said the introduction of the bills at this period of national development came handy and timely.

"The bill on cotton, textiles and garments is really very crucial, if we must grow our textile sub-sector and encourage local participation in our textile industry. Equally important is the bill on rapid build-up of industrial capacity and to promote competitiveness in our manufactured goods and products," he said.

In an opening remark, the chairman of the committee Abubakar Hussaini Moriki (APC, Zamfara), said the bills were aimed at repositioning both the textile and manufacturing sectors with a view to bringing back their past glories.