President MuhammaduBuhari has joined world leaders to commiserate with President Hassan Rouhani and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the devastating earthquake which struck the western province of Kermanshah recently, causing the death of hundreds and injury to thousands.

Presidential spokesman, GarbaShehu, in a statement yesterday, said Buhari described the natural disaster and its fallout as "very unfortunate, sad and massive," and assured that the "thoughts and hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Iran at this trying period."

Shehu said the president prayed that God console the grieving families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He said Buhari also expressed similar condolences to the government and people of Iraq over human and material losses suffered in the wake of the earthquake on their border with Iran.