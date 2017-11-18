Nigeria: Our Interest in Oshoala's Foundation, By Tinubu

The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sports, Mr. Deji Tinubu has revealed that the Lagos State government is backing Super Falcons' Asisat Oshoala's Foundation because of her desire to develop grassroots football among female students in the state.

Tinubu, who said the government acknowledged how Oshoala established her career from the grassroots and rose to become a celebrity, added that establishing a foundation to help the girl child is a testimony that she meant well for the society that made her what she is today.

"Governor Akinwumi Ambode recognised the contribution Asisat has made to football in the country and Africa as a whole.

"The fact that she is an indigene of Lagos also gives us joy to want to support her and her pet project, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.

"The ongoing Asisat Oshoala/Lagos State Secondary Schools Girls Football Clinic is a good programme we see as a platform to train and show the girls what they can do with football.

"She was at the Teslim Balogun Stadium to host Lagos secondary schools students on Monday. On Tuesday, she went to Epe Grammar School where she trained the girls and at the end of the day she gave certificates, jerseys and other gifts. On Wednesday she came to the Teslim Balogun Stadium where another round of training was organised for the girls.

"The programme will be rounded off with the launch of her foundation where the First Lady, Wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode will be present."

Tinubu described Oshoala as a mentor and role model for the girl child in Lagos, adding, "looking at her humility and the way she rose to the top, if she can be a role model for these girls it would go a long way in shaping their present and their future. Since the clinic began on Monday, she has been mentoring these girls, speaking with them on the need to take their education serious. These we believe would definitely shape their lives for the better."