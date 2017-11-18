17 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Southern Africa: We're Presidents Not Monarchs, Botswana's Khama Tells Mugabe

By Peter Dube

Botswana's President Ian Khama says Zimbabwe's veteran leader Robert Mugabe needs to step down from power.

President Khama on Friday told Reuters that his Zimbabwe counterpart has no regional diplomatic support to stay in power.

President Mugabe has hogged international headlines this week with speculation he may relinquish the position he has held for 37 years after an army takeover.

The military intervention, political sources say, could pave the way to a national unity government.

President Khama believes the end of President Mugabe's reign could be "an opportunity to put Zimbabwe on a path to peace and prosperity".

"I don't think anyone should be president for that amount of time. We are presidents, we are not monarchs. It's just common-sense," President Khama told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the 93-year-old leader attended a university graduation ceremony Friday, making his first public appearance since Tuesday's military takeover.

He had been confined to house arrest.

