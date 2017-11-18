17 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Back in Kenya From U.S. Amid Chaos in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya police used teargas to disperse Raila Odinga's supporters who had gathered along Mombasa Road in the capital Nairobi to welcome him back to the country Friday.

The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders had mobilised their followers to march to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive Mr Odinga who had been on a 10-day visit to the US.

As the plane carrying him touched down a few minutes after 11am, the police engaged his supporters, who wanted to force their way into the heavily guarded airport, in running battles.

About 200 supporters are reported to have beat the security cordon and entered the airport to receive him.

Mr Odinga is expected to address a rally at Uhuru Park in the capital's city centre.

Several vehicles were destroyed and a few motorists were injured during the chaos on Mombasa Road.

A police officer was injured during the fracas after he was hit by a stone hurled by a Nasa supporter.

Police had a rough time controlling traffic on one of the country's busiest and a key road that links the port of Mombasa to landlocked countries in East and Central Africa.

Kenya

Vodafone Ghana CEO Terms Rumours of Her Replacing Collymore as 'Fake News'

Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba has dismissed rumors that she is taking over as the Safaricom CEO following Bob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.