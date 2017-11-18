Nigeria: Ishaku Vows to Bring Perpetrators of Last Mambilla Upheaval to Book

Jalingo — Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has reiterated his readiness to bring to book perpetrators of the last upheaval in Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Council between the Fulani and Mambillas in June this year, which led to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Ishaku, who vowed not to leave any stone unturned in cracking down those behind the acts, directed security operatives in the state to go extra legitimate miles to arrest and prosecute persons caught threatening the peace in the state.

He stated this yesterday in Jalingo, the state capital, while playing host to the committee he constituted to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the said mayhem.

The governor promised to judiciously peruse through the report/recommendations, with a view of implementing them, wondering why persons who have stayed together for decades would suddenly turned their backs against each other by going to the extent of killing and maiming themselves.

In his submission, the committee Chairman, Justice Nuhu Adi, said the report was divided into four parts- memoranda, minutes of sitting, exhibits, findings and recommendations.

Flanked by members of the committee, Adi assured that any person or group did not doctor the report.