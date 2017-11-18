South Africa: Heavily Armed Men Gun Down Five People in Shopping Complex

A group of heavily armed gunmen shot and killed five people and injured two more when they stormed the Vulindlela shopping complex in KwaDlangezwa near Empangeni on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the incident had happened at around 7.20pm on Friday evening.

"It is alleged that a group of thugs approached the supermarket and opened fire at security guards and others who were in the vicinity.

"They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing scene. When police arrived they found a vehicle suspected to be used by the criminals idling at the scene," Zwane said.

Zwane said among the victims who died were two security guards who were performing guard duties at the complex, and a bystander who had been sitting in his vehicle.

"The supermarket owners were not injured during the robbery," said Zwane.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mthunzini police station for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack.

"These criminals are merciless and killed innocent people because of their greed. We have tasked seasoned detectives to investigate this case and bring the perpetrates to book. We urge the community at large not to panic and rather direct their anger towards assisting investigators with information that will lead to the arrest of these heartless thugs," he said.

