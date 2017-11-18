18 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Six Killed in Maiduguri Suicide Attacks - Police

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(file photo).
By Abdulkareem Haruna

Police in Borno State said at least six person, including four suicide bombers, died during an apparently coordinated suicide attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the attacks, citing two persons dead while waiting for further details from the security officials.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, the police said two different set of attacks occurred, starting from the very early hours of Saturday.

According to Mr. Isukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the attack also left some other persons with serious injuries.

The statement reads:

"In the wee hours of today 18/11/2017, two female suicide bombers detonated their IED vests in the outskirt of Alakaramtii village in Jere LGA, killing themselves alone.

"Then at about 0650hrs, two other teenage female suicide bombers infiltrated Alakaramtii village. One of them hurriedly detonated her IED vest killing herself, her partner and an innocent boy while four others including the mother of the innocent boy, sustained injuries.

"The corpses and the injured have been evacuated to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. The police EOD team promptly rendered safe the unexploded IED and sanitised the area. Normalcy has since been restored to the area."

Nigeria

Four Parties Do Battle in Anambra State Governorship Elections

Today's election in Anambra will go down as one of the most anticipated governorship elections in the history of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.