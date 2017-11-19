Nigeria: No Inter Service Rivalry Among Security Agencies - Defence Headquarters

Abuja — The Nigeria Military high command has said there is no inter service rivalry amongst the military, para-military and other security agencies in the country

The Director of Defence Information, DDI, Major General John Enenche, stated this while addressing journalist shortly after the quarterly route march exercise for security and response agencies on Saturday in Abuja. Enenche said the aim of the route march with the theme 'Together We Are' is basically to enhance espiri de corp among military, para military and other security agencies.

He said the Defence Chief and other service heads of various agencies came together after few investigations and proper inquiries and it was discovered that they didn't work together particularly at the junior cadre. "They don't know that some times our duties cross paths, but this exercise will engender espiri de Corp. This quarterly march is going to improve the relationship between the various security services. We have achieved our aim and we hope to sustain it."

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General Ahmed Mohammed, said all the security services will become closer with this and the issue of inter service rivalry will be a thing of the past since they are all relating on personal basis now.