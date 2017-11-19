19 November 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Ishaku Assures Taraba Workers of Prompt Salary Payment

By Andrew Ojih

Jalingo — The Senior Special Assistant to Taraba state governor on media and publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu has assured that, governor Ishaku is committed to prompt payment of salaries and emoluments to all workers under the payroll of the state and local government.

Abu, who stated this yesterday in Jalingo during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday added that, workers welfare will always remain a top priority for the governor.

According to Bala, despite the economic difficulty, gov Ishaku's administration remain committed to fulfilling all pledges made to workers during his 2015 electioneering campaign.

"In his continuous quest to ensure workers are paid promptly, Governor Ishaku last week Friday in Abuja received an award of honor of best performing Governor by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)" stressed.

He stressed that since Ishaku assumed office, workers welfare remained an indisputable priority.

"Governor Ishaku has Tarabans at heart; He believes that the workers are contributors to the development of the state.

"And also since he took the mantle of leadership as Governor, he has restored sanity to all the sector of the state economy" he noted

