Nigeria: Ukrainian Govt Hails Buhari's Economic Recovery Drive

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Valerii Aleksandruk, has applauded the federal government over the recent exit from recession and ongoing diversification of the economy, which has recorded a huge success in the area of agriculture.

The Ambassador made this known when he addressed lecturers and students of Nile University in Abuja recently, as part of collaboration initiated by the Ukraine, Nigeria business forum. The programme was aimed at bringing the two countries together in order to chat a course for improved relationship in terms of trade and education.

"I must commend the government of Nigeria for the quick exit from recession. You will agree with me that in the last two months, there have been improvements in the economy, as foreign exchange is gaining momentum gradually, which I believe has affected prices of commodities positively.

It is also worthy to note that the country has done well in the diversification of its economy, especially as it concerns agriculture as much of its budget today is centered on it. I believe that if the monies are judiciously used as budgeted, Nigeria will not only be self reliant in food, but will have enough to export to other countries.".

In his remarks, the initiator of the Ukraine, Nigeria business forum, Chief Cliff Ogbede said that the initiative has helped in ensuring that over 5000 Nigerian students are currently studying in various Universities in Ukraine, accounting for over 80 percentage of the total number of foreign students.

He said that Ukraine has been a key player in the supply of weapons to the country in the course of the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

He thereby urged the government and people of Nigeria to harp on the expertise which the people of Ukraine are ready to offer the country, to ensure speedy development of the country.