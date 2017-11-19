19 November 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: NCWS Advocates Political Positions for Women in Future Election

By Blessing Bature

Abuja — The National Council for Women Society, the umbrella body for all women association in Nigeria on Friday advocated for political positions of vice president, deputy governors and vice chairman of local government to women in future elections. The president of the society, Gloria Laraba Shoda, made the call during the Nigerian Women Political Stakeholders Summit in Abuja.

According to a communique signed by the national President, all 36 states presidents plus FCT, NCWS, if a man emerged as president, governor and chairman of local governments, a women should be the vice. "Nigerian women must close ranks, units, build synergy and work together to present a common front to future political engagements if they must make political progress," she said.

She however urged Nigerian Women to henceforth vote en bloc for political party structure, nomination for election and appointments. She also called on the National Assembly to stop giving the impression that they are against the progress of Nigerian women and should therefore pass all relevant legislations relating to the female genda before them. While INEC on their part should review extant rules and regulations and make them friendlier towards encouraging female participation in the political process.

