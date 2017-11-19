19 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Irate Youths Burn Senator Lafiagi's House

By Abiodun Fagbemi

Ilorin — The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the death of three persons in Lafiagi town, Edu local government council of the state.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kunle Bilesanmi, also disclosed that irate youths burnt down a section of Senator Mohammed Sha'aba Lafiagi's residence, saying the command was unable to ascertain who had gunned down the three victims.

Sources disclosed that trouble erupted after some youths barred Lafiagi (Kwara North Senatorial District) from coming into his country home.

The source said the development followed alleged failure by the senator to fix a failed culvert on the road leading to the town.The youths were said to have barricaded the road as Lafiagi headed to his hometown for council polls, held across the state, insisting the senator would not use the culvert they had repaired.

Another source said the senator called for security reinforcement when he couldn't gain entry into the town and that the armed operatives had shot and killed the youths.

The source said the youths, angry at the killing, had retaliated by burning down the senator's building."When he (Lafiagi) was coming in, the youth blocked the road. They said he enter, because he didn't help them to repair the culvert. This led to the soldiers killing the three youths."

