19 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Benue - Tor Tiv Seeks South Africa's Support to Boost Agriculture

By Joseph Wantu

Makurdi — Tiv paramount ruler, Professor James Ayatse, yesterday, said engaging youths in modern agricultural practices is important for greater output.

Ayatse, who is leading a Benue State delegation to the Agric Investment Indaba (AAII) in South Africa maintained that the poverty index in Nigeria, particularly the Tiv nation, was high and that there was need to take urgent steps to check the situation.

He said, while on the trip, that he would mobilise human and material resources within and outside Nigeria to train and equip his people especially youths for modern agricultural practices.

"The Tiv Traditional Council under my leadership must be proactive and partner with the state government and critical stakeholders in addressing poverty, unemployment and insecurity."

Ayatse, who will be addressing participants at the summit on, 'Driving Economies of Scales to Ensure Sustainability and Competitiveness in Today's Farming Environment', said Benue State and Nigeria stood to benefit from the trip, as it provides opportunity to meet international investors, agribusiness leaders and African governments.

