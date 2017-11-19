Nigeria: Card Reader Couldn't Verify Obiano's Finger

Photo: Premium Times

Anambra decides - governorship election poster

Awka — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) card reader, yesterday, failed to read Governor Willie Obiano's fingers; even as he expressed strong confidence that he would win the governorship election with a large margin.

The governor, who voted at about 9.56 am at Eri primary School 1 in Otuocha, Anambra east council, said he was, however, happy with the large turnout of voters.

Although he acknowledged minor challenges over the process, he said the peaceful nature of the exercise was commendable.As at 10.30 am, voting was yet to start in Uli and Umuchu due to non-availability of materials.

Meanwhile, INEC Supervisor for Anambra east and west, Prof R.A Shehu, who acknowledged the challenges posed by card readers, said they were being handled.He said the exercise had been peaceful and smooth, while commending the maturity displayed by the people.