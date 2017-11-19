19 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Card Reader Couldn't Verify Obiano's Finger

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Anambra decides - governorship election poster
By Lawrence Njoku, Uzoma Nzeagwu and Dom Ekpunobi

Awka — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) card reader, yesterday, failed to read Governor Willie Obiano's fingers; even as he expressed strong confidence that he would win the governorship election with a large margin.

The governor, who voted at about 9.56 am at Eri primary School 1 in Otuocha, Anambra east council, said he was, however, happy with the large turnout of voters.

Although he acknowledged minor challenges over the process, he said the peaceful nature of the exercise was commendable.As at 10.30 am, voting was yet to start in Uli and Umuchu due to non-availability of materials.

Meanwhile, INEC Supervisor for Anambra east and west, Prof R.A Shehu, who acknowledged the challenges posed by card readers, said they were being handled.He said the exercise had been peaceful and smooth, while commending the maturity displayed by the people.

More on This

Anambra Election - Obiano, Nwoye Lead

Even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to declare winner of yesterday's governorship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.