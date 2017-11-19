Nigeria: N70 Million Raised From Book On Emir Sanusi's Grandfather

Kano — Over N70 million, with the highest contribution of N10 million from Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was realized at a book presentation titled, 'Power and Piety Life and Legacy of Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I, in Kano. The book is on the life of Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I, the grandfather of the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Chairman of the occasion, the Lamidon Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Mustafa described the book written by Muhammed Rabi'u Umar and Ahmed Tijjani Abubakar, as a reminiscent of the good deeds of late emir of Kano and the grandfather, adding that the late Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I, was a political as well as a religious leader who led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

The presentation of the book that took place at the emir's palace was attended by over 10 emirs, politicians/ top government officials and members of the diplomatic community.

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who spoke at the event, expressed reservations over the scrapping of history from school curricula, blaming it for numerous social challenges bedevilling the country.

He said Nigeria would be better if its leaders both in public and traditional institutions emulate the leadership virtues of their predecessors who did great things in the lives of their people.

"Though we were young when Muhammadu Sanusi I was the emir of Kano, we knew that he was a just and honest leader. He was always at the forefront in the promotion and propagation of Islam in his domain," Atiku said.