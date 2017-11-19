19 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Massive Turnout in Anambra Poll

By Lawrence Njoku, Dom Ekpunobi and Uzoma Nzeagwu, Awka

Awka — Anambra electorate, yesterday, defied call for boycott by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cast their votes in the state's governorship election.

Last Friday, IPOB had engaged in a peaceful protest in Onitsha, calling on residents to boycott the exercise. The group also issued a "vote and die" threat on residents who might flout their directive.

But brushing aside the threat, eligible residents went as early as 8am to their polling units to perform their civic responsibilities.

While visiting several polling units, The Guardian saw enthusiastic voters casting their ballots after accreditation.

It was gathered that all voting centres in the state capital Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Aguleri areas recorded tremendous turnout of enthusiastic voters, many of whom expressed delight with the peaceful conduct.

Incidentally, there was no report of violence observed in many areas, contrary to expectations that IPOB members opposed to the election may disrupt the process.

There was also less security operatives on the roads, compared to previous elections held in Anambra. The Guardian monitoring team also observed that accreditations and voting commenced as scheduled in virtually all the centres.

This was due to the fact that INEC officials and security agents arrived promptly. Several shops and businesses remained closed even in the villages.

