19 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Politics Not a Matter of Life and Death - Obasanjo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tina Agosi Todo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that politics need not be a do-or-die affair. Obasanjo spoke yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State, during the launch of a book titled: 'Stepping Forward with Uti J .G Agba', written by Goddy Jeddy Agba.

He commended Governor Ayade for supporting the author, his co-contestant in the 2015 governorship election, to launch the book. He said: "I was in the car with the governor and I said, 'This man (Goddy) is a good man'. But he (Ayade) said, 'He is more than a good man. He contested the primary with me and lost. But he was not bitter. Rather, he joined hands with me and we are working together.' This is how it should be. It is not a matter of life and death. If you contest and lose, you should join hands and work with the person that won."

Ayade commended Goddy for writing a book about his father, Uti Agba, the paramount ruler of Obudu local government council of the state.

Dignitaries at the launch included, chairman of the occasion, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, and the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Epko Okon Abasi Otu.Others were senator representing Cross River Central, John Owan Enoh, and the book reviewer, Professor Kalu Uka.

Nigeria

Suicide Bomber Strips Explosive Vest to Avoid Death in Borno

A suspected female suicide bomber yesterday removed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped to her body and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.