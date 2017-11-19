Nigeria: Politics Not a Matter of Life and Death - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that politics need not be a do-or-die affair. Obasanjo spoke yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State, during the launch of a book titled: 'Stepping Forward with Uti J .G Agba', written by Goddy Jeddy Agba.

He commended Governor Ayade for supporting the author, his co-contestant in the 2015 governorship election, to launch the book. He said: "I was in the car with the governor and I said, 'This man (Goddy) is a good man'. But he (Ayade) said, 'He is more than a good man. He contested the primary with me and lost. But he was not bitter. Rather, he joined hands with me and we are working together.' This is how it should be. It is not a matter of life and death. If you contest and lose, you should join hands and work with the person that won."

Ayade commended Goddy for writing a book about his father, Uti Agba, the paramount ruler of Obudu local government council of the state.

Dignitaries at the launch included, chairman of the occasion, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, and the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Epko Okon Abasi Otu.Others were senator representing Cross River Central, John Owan Enoh, and the book reviewer, Professor Kalu Uka.