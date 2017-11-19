Photo: kizzabesigye/Twitter

Kizza Besigye car

Uganda opposition leader Kiiza Besigye has modified his car as deterrence measure against brute police force that he been often been subjected to in the past.

In a series of Tweets, Besigye uploaded several pictures of his white Land cruiser which has since been fitted with steel reinforcement on the windscreen and windows.

Finding remedy to Policy violence-minimise injury to occupants &reduce cost of replacing glasses. Hope it works- no turning back! @ntvuganda pic.twitter.com/uxFRwf7QjF

-- Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) November 17, 2017

Since following out with President Yoweri Museveni after serving as his personal physician during the bush war, Besigye has severally been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Glasses of this vehicle have been shattered by Police countless times! Latest was in Mbarara on Tues. Never been compensated 4 the damages! pic.twitter.com/ZTtEOpSejs

-- Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) November 17, 2017

He has in the past been the subject of brutal arrest by the Ugandan police, harassment and torture. The most infamous incident was when the police broke the windows of his vehicle and flashed him out using pepper spray. The opposition leader also has several cases pending in court.

Our Right rear side window was smashed in Mbarara. Only Police (or its Kifeesi) could have done it- to pepper-spray us out! Done xtimes b4. pic.twitter.com/MYB2AQbyf0

-- Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) November 17, 2017

It remains to be seen if the modification to the car, registration number UAN 661V, will serve the purpose.