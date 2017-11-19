Nigeria: 1212 Unity Polo'2017 - Almat Group, Profile, Dattaku Share Top Laurels

The participation of the Vice President of the Nigeria, Professor Yemi Oshinbajo was the biggest highlight of the hugely successful 12-12 Unity polo tournament that hit Abuja with a bang and came to a thrilling climax last weekend.

His participation as the Special Guest of Honour of the international was not only historic, it was the first ever participation from the Presidency to any polo tournament in the country in years and the VP's grand entry to officially bowl in the ball, was not lost on the crowd that included top politicians, business gurus, diplomats and the discerning 12-12 Polo & Turf club crowd.

The prestigious fiesta saw Mohammad Babangida powered Profile Group team and Maurice Ekpenyong led Almat Group team finishing tops, just as Hadi Mutallab's Dattaku clinch the Argentine Ambassador Cup, their first major at 12-12 Ground.

Complete with patron, Maurice Ekpenyong, the Badamasi brothers (Malik & Idirs) and Rabiu Mohammed, Almat edged out the outstretched former champions, Profile Group that fielded two high-goal teams, in a fiercely fought final to clinch their first ever President Cup title.

Watched by the special Guest of Honour and Argentine Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Juan Manuel Ortin and thousands of polo buffs who invaded the resort nestling on the foot of the Gwarinmpa hills, Almat started with a spark, hitting home two quick goals in the opening chukka.

The unsettled Profile fought back with their opening goal in the second chukka, but the ambitious Almat were more determined, as they held on to win the event's biggest prize.

That was their third straight victories after the Dantata Cup in Kano and the successful defense of the General Hassan Kataina Cup at the African Patrons tourney at Fifth Chukker Polo & Country resort in Kaduna early last month.

If the running for the high stake President Cup was fierce, the battle for the medium-goal Unity Cup was dramatic.

Pitching Bello Buba's pivoted RTC side against victory tasty Lintex led by Bashir Dantata, the final produced its fair share of suspense that would remain the talk of the polo circle for quite a while.

Bello Buba pivoted RTC parading Sadiq Ali Sherif, Abbati Kyari, and Seidu Kabiru, had taken a pole position, leading 6-4 to the last chukka with their supporters already working up a massive celebration ahead of what seems an obvious victory, but were hit by Lintex thunder bolt, and the drama set in.

Needing three un-replied goals in the last two minutes of the game to clinch the title, Lintex power up front Bashir Dantata, Abba Dantata, Jamilu Umar and Jamilu Bashir were not about to embrace timidity and failure as their late push earned them two quick goals with forty second left.

Lintex achieved their result even after their patron Bashir (Jnr.) was stretched off after wrapping himself at the post for the ultimate winner, as Umar combine beautifully with Abba to score the winner on the dot of time.

Hadi Mutallab's Dattaku hit it big, smashing their way to the Argentine ne Ambassador Cup title on first attempt, while Evergreen team from Minna finished runners-up in the Unity polo event hosted by 12-12 Polo & Turf Club, in partnership with the National Orientation Agency.