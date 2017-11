Kenya: Mohamed Ali Slams Coast Leaders for Secession Calls

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali has distanced himself from the secession calls by Nasa leaders from the coastal region.

In a long Facebook post, Ali told off coastal leaders, urging them to instead tackle problems such as poor garbage collection, unemployment among the youth and drug and substance abuse.

Ali, who vied as an independent candidate, termed the calls as a move by Nasa leaders meant to benefit them and their families.

"Acheni kibri na chuki! Wapendeni wenzenu kwa kuwasaidia, kuwaelimisha na kupanua rasilimali ya pwani. Hizi ndoto zenu za kutaka kujitenga ili mzidi kuwanyonya wapwani damu au kutumia semi hizo kama chambo cha kujinufaisha na familia zenu komeni" wrote Ali.

Ali, who was an investigative journalist, questioned the leaders' agenda in calling for secession of Mombasa, for they criticised the same move by the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in 2012.

"MRC walisukumwa na shida, dhulma na kutaka haki zao kama wapwani. Hawakuwa na chama ila haki. Mlinyamaza wakiteseka kisha leo mwaja na kauli mbiu yenyu ya kunyonya damu za watoto wetu maana hiyo tu ndio imesalia. Bahari mnaikausha kwa kujenga bandari zenu, nyumba na biashara zenu kisha mwatudang'anya eti pwani si kenya. Leo nawaambia pasi na woga kuwa pwani ni Kenya na itasalia kuwa kenya," he added.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi have maintained that they will push forward the secession agenda should the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hold polls on October 26, where Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner.