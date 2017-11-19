19 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Warns Against 'Deadly' Politics

By Eyo Charles

Calabar — Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has cautioned politicians in the country to desist from what he called deadly politics.

At a book launch in honour of the paramount ruler of Obudu, Uti Agba, yesterday, the former president said politicians should not see politics as a do or die affair.

Obasanjo said anyone who fails to win in an election should support the winner to provide effective service to the people.

Unveiling the book, Stepping Forward with Uti J.D. Agba an autobiography by Goddy Jedy Agba, a former governorship aspirant in Cross River State under the Peoples' Democratic Party, now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Obasanjo said, "if you cannot be the chief servant you can be the assistant chief servant. This is because the chief servant cannot do it on his own, he has to work with others," he said.

He stated that leadership is turn by turn and can only be given by God.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State stressed the need for people to work together for the development of the state and country.

Uti J.D. Agba, the paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River State is the longest serving monarch in Africa, having being on the throne for 58 years. Professor Kalu Uka of the University of Uyo reviewed the book.

Some of the dignitaries at the launch are: Etsu Nupe of Nupe Kingdom, Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke and Senator John Owan Enoh.

