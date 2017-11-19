Nigeria: Kano Establishes Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Kano — The Kano State government has established a Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KCKMA) to pool resources in order to ensure that residents of the 44 local government areas access healthcare services.
Speaking at a one day media parley organised by the agency in collaboration with development partners, Dr. Halima Muhammed Mijinyawa, the executive secretary of the agency said the scheme will cover public service employees, the organized private sector workers as well as those in the non-formal sector such as small scale businessmen and women and students of tertiary institutions.