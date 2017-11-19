19 November 2017

Zimbabwe: Prim - a Woman of Many Talents

By Winstone Antonio

MULTI-talented model, former soccer player-cum socialite Primrose Paidamoyo Serima said she has no hard feelings for human kind as a celebrity in society.

The 27-year-old curvaceous Serima, who was among the Miss Curvy 2014 finalists, is a former soccer player for Airforce of Zimbabwe soccer side Blue Swallows Queens. She has since ventured into soccer refereeing.

"It feels great to be a woman of many talents. Being a curvy model has boosted my confidence as an individual. Knowing that I am a role model to some people out there, it's so motivating and I am really enjoying this journey," she said.

The Budiriro-based Serima described herself as smart, simple and pure.

While her favourite holiday resort is Kariba, she also likes nature, preferring to visit game parks around the country.

Other facts

Height: 1.65 m

Shoe size: 7

Weight: 79kgs

Nickname: Primato

Preferred hand: Right

Languages: English and Shona

Religion: Christian

Church: Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries

Favourite dish: Fish and chips

Favourite colour: black

Music: Conscious/Reggae

Favourite artists: Jamaicans, Capleton and Sizzla

