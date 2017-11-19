PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe must agree to a deal with the military or he would have to face a citizens lynch mob, war veterans have said.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association national chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa told journalists in Harare Sunday ahead of a make-or-break Zanu PF central committee meeting that the former fighters would set "the people" on Mugabe if he continues to dither.

"Mugabe wants a dignified exit but we will not give him one. There was no dignified exit when war veterans were expelled. There was certainly no dignified exit when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced out," Mutsvangwa said.

Mugabe has since then been under house arrest along with a host of other senior officials connected to a faction of the party known as G40 that includes his wife First Lady Grace.

Mutsvangwa's ZNLWVA, with support from the army, called for a day of protests that brought the country to a halt Saturday as Mugabe reportedly dug in.

"You saw what happened yesterday (Saturday). If he continues to refuse we will call the people back and the military would have to shoot them on their way to 'Blue Roof' (Mugabe's private residence).

We will not be held responsible for what will happen," said the war veterans' chairperson.

"He has to agree to a deal by this afternoon or else".

Mugabe is scheduled to meet generals who pushed him out of power last week bringing to an abrupt end the Zanu PF leader's 37 year rule.

The beleaguered Zanu PF leader also meet the generals last week but could not agree even with assistance of two South African envoys seconded by the neighbouring country's leader Jacob Zuma.