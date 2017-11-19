THE People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) says while it welcomes the army's seizure of political power, it is worried that this might be a "dry-cleaning" process for Zanu PF.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday, PRC secretary-general Gorden Moyo said while the army has inspired most Zimbabweans and exposed President Robert Mugabe, PRC fears that the intervention might strengthen Zanu PF's power base while weakening the opposition.

"There is a danger of dry-cleaning Zanu PF. There is a danger of taking Zanu PF to the laundry and dry-clean it. Of course there is this exciting feeling that this person is fighting Mugabe and therefore he is ok but we should remember that some of these people have been involved in heinous crimes.

"Some of the people are responsible for some of the challenges which we have so just to dry-clean them over night without national debate, agreement and consensus becomes a major problem," said Moyo in apparent reference to some senior army and Zanu PF officials who aided Mugabe's rule.

Moyo implored both the army and the SADC to treat the political and economic crisis in the country as a national crisis than simply a Zanu PF internal problem.

"They (army) say it is a Zanu PF problem. The problem is not just Zanu PF. Once they do that, they are not helping the ordinary person. The problem is much bigger than Zanu PF. There is need for broader conceptualisation of the crisis," said Moyo who is also the secretary general of the splinter People Democratic Party (PDP).

Moyo said, on a positive note, the military intervention has brought the army closer to the people.

"We in the opposition hated the military so much. We have been very critical about the military establishment in this country because it has been responsible for protecting impunity in the country.

"For the first time on Wednesday, I met soldiers who were very polite and professional. They told us that their mandate is to simply sort out things in the country. This is what we all have been wishing for," said Moyo.

He added, "The last three days told us Mugabe is mortal after all. He is not made of clay and is not invincible. The recent developments have also re-engineered and reignited the hopes of the people of Zimbabwe.

Over the years, Zimbabweans have been fatalistic. We have been involved in fate politics but what we all along thought was invincible has been destroyed," he said.

Moyo also added that the military's intervention will go a long way in inspiring a lot of people to go and register to vote.