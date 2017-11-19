Zimbabwe Now Liberated and Free - ZBC

THE ZBC was Saturday calling the country "free and liberated" as the bulk of Harare's population seemed to be streaming toward the official residence of long-time President Robert Mugabe in a call for him to leave.

The broadcaster was showing previously unthinkable footage of speeches at a rally where speakers declared that "This is the new Zimbabwe".

Mugabe is said to be resisting calls to step down even as he remains under military house arrest.

One speaker at the rally expressed popular anger at first lady Grace Mugabe, whose apparent attempts to succeed her husband were a factor in the military's move.

"You and your husband should go today and not tomorrow," the speaker says.

The military was urging the thousands upon thousands of people streaming through the capital to be orderly and "vigilant against agent provocateurs" who might wish to discredit the push to get longtime President Robert Mugabe to step aside.

The new statement read out on state-run television came as much of Harare's population appeared to be marching toward Mugabe's official residence, the State House. Mugabe lives in a mansion elsewhere in the city, however, and is under house arrest.

ZBC showed footage of people streaming through the streets of the capital, Harare, and one person carrying a sign saying "The people of Zimbabwe want Mugabe to go."

The state-run Herald newspaper reported that the crowds are "wanting to see President Mugabe out."