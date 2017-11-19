Zimbabwe: Zhuwao Says Coup Meant to Prop Up Unpopular Mnangagwa, 'Dumb' Zimbabweans Must Not Celebrate

Embattled Public Service Minister Patrick Zhuwao said Zimbabweans are "dumb" as they are now being "used" by the military to fight against a leader they popularly elected five years ago for the benefit of expelled Emerson Mnangagwa who is not popular within the ruling party Zanu PF structures.

President Robert Mugabe's nephew is thought to be one of the "criminals" that are being pursued by the military and is lucky that the "soft coup" took place when he was out of the country.

Some of his colleagues linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction are reported to be in military custody while Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government Minister) and Higher Education Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo are holed up at Mugabe's house.

Speaking to SABC television presenter via Skype from his secret location in South Africa, Zhuwao said the decision by army led by Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander general Constantino Chiwenga is "pitiful".

"This coup by the way is rather laughable because it is a coup that is meant to bolster the fortunes of one presidential aspirant by the name Emerson Mangangwa who failed to navigate himself through the political processes of Zanu PF."

Mnangagwa was expelled by Mugabe two weeks ago after 37 years in government accused of being deceitful and disloyal.

"Can you imagine you my sister in South Africa you are going for an ANC elective congress and the South African Defence Forces then comes in and say and say no no the person who must be the President of ANC must be Nkosanazana Zuma or Cyril Ramaphosa."

"That is so wrong."

Zhuwao added, "The military is a national institution that must never be utilised for anyone for factional agenda, but that is what is really happening."

Early on Zhuwao had told Reuters that Mugabe and his wife Grace were "ready to die for what is correct" and they have no intention of stepping down in order to legitimise the military coup.