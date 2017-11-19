At least four people were killed and a Nairobi Member of Parliament shot as tensions heightened in the Kenyan capital ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on the validity of last month's presidential election.

Four bodies of three men and a woman were found in the city's Mathare slum, often a flashpoint in Kenya's politics of deep ethnic divisions.

They are suspected to have been killed on Saturday night.

Local MP Antony Oluoch was shot and injured on Sunday during confrontations between locals and police in Baba Dogo area.

The bodies

The angry local residents set fire to two buses and another vehicle after the bodies were found.

Mr Oluoch was rushed to a Nairobi hospital.

The deadly clashes came just two days after at least three people were killed during clashes with police which erupted as thousands of opposition supporters turned out to welcome home opposition supremo Raila Odinga.

Nairobi police chief Japheth Koome said investigations were going on into the killings of the four people in Mathare Area 1.

"The people were found dead and we want to establish how they were killed," he said.