Rabat — Fifteen people were killed and 5 others were injured in a stampede which happened Sunday during the distribution of food by a local association in the commune of Sidi Boulalam in the province of Essaouira, the interior ministry said.

Following the incident, HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the competent authorities to take all measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the families of the victims and the injured, the source added in a statement.

The Sovereign also decided to personally pay for the expenses of the burial and funeral of the victims, as well as for the costs of the wounded's hospitalization, it said.

According to the same source, competent authorities intervened following the incident and ambulances rushed to the scene to evacuate the wounded into Essaouira's regional hospital to receive the necessary health care.

An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the incident, the source said, adding that the interior ministry has opened an administrative enquiry.