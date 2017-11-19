19 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 15 Killed, 5 Injured in Stampede for Food Handouts in Essaouira Province (Ministry of Interior)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia
Essaouira (file photo)

Rabat — Fifteen people were killed and 5 others were injured in a stampede which happened Sunday during the distribution of food by a local association in the commune of Sidi Boulalam in the province of Essaouira, the interior ministry said.

Following the incident, HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the competent authorities to take all measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the families of the victims and the injured, the source added in a statement.

The Sovereign also decided to personally pay for the expenses of the burial and funeral of the victims, as well as for the costs of the wounded's hospitalization, it said.

According to the same source, competent authorities intervened following the incident and ambulances rushed to the scene to evacuate the wounded into Essaouira's regional hospital to receive the necessary health care.

An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the incident, the source said, adding that the interior ministry has opened an administrative enquiry.

Morocco

Moroccan-French Economic Forum Kicks Off in Skhirat

The Moroccan-French economic forum opened, Thursday in Skhirat (Rabat outskirts), under the theme "Building bridges for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.