Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Central Committee Has Voted to Remove Mugabe

Emmerson Mnangagwa is now reinstated into the party and elected as Interim Leader.

More people have been fired from Zanu-PF. We are waiting confirmation of the entire list but we can confirm that Grace Mugabe and Sandi Moyo are expelled.

Earlier today, Zanu-PF Central Committee began this process by meeting at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare:

The @ZANUPF_Official Special Central committee session started with the singing of the National Anthem #263Chat #ZimMarch #Zimbabwe

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017

Chinamasa to join as advisor in the Central Committee meeting taking place #ZimMarch #Zimbabwe #263Chat

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017

The quorum required for such a meeting is 150=1. There are 201 Central Committee members in this @ZANUPF_Official meeting #263Chat #Zimbabwe #ZimMarch

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017

Togarepi proposed that Muchinguri take the Meeting Minutes due to the absence of Chombo #Zimbabawe #ZimMarch #263Chat

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017

The media has been asked to leave the Central Committee Meeting #ZimMarch #Zimbabwe #263Chat

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017

Mpofu is chairing the Central Committee Meeting #ZimMarch #Zimbabwe #263Chat

-- 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) November 19, 2017