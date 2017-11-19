19 November 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Wife (Grace) Expelled From Zanu-PF

By Danai Marumba

Harare — ZANU PF's Central Committee has expelled President Robert Mugabe from the ruling party paving way for his re-instated deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

As that was not enough, Mugabe's wife, Grace was also dismissed from the ruling party as the the secretary for Zanu PF women's affairs.

Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee, Patrick Chinamasa, made the pronouncements on Sunday at the party's headquarters in Harare.

Instead, the Central Committee immediately re-instated Mnangagwa, who was expelled two weeks ago as the party's acting First Secretary taking over from Mugabe.

The sitting Central Committee is set to take further the resolution to parliament on Tuesday to formalise the recalling of Mugabe from both party and Government.

Among other allegations levelled against Mugabe and his wife (Grace) include overseeing the divisive factionalism, economic meltdown characterized by severe shortages of cash, corruption and unemployment hovering above 90 percent in the country as a result of Mugabe and his controversial wife deplorable actions.

The recalling of Mugabe on Sunday ends 37-years of his stay in power following a de facto military 'coup' last Wednesday.

On Saturday, millions of Zimbabweans nationwide embarked on an anti-Mugabe removal protests as both Head of State, Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) Commander-in-Chief and First secretary of Zanu PF.

