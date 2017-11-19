A special Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting is currently underway in Harare to recall the revolutionary party's First Secretary Cde Robert Mugabe from his position.The meeting is being chaired by Cde Obert Mpofu who is Zanu-PF's Secretary for Finance. Cde Mpofu is the most senior member present according to the party hierarchy.

Cde Mpofu said President Mugabe's wife Dr Amai Grace Mugabe and her close associates had taken advantage of the First Secretary's frailty due to his advanced age to usurp his powers and to loot the country's resources.

Meanwhile Journalists stormed the meeting for a briefing after hearing celebratory ululations from the auditorium. Indications are that the Central Committee is going to recall President Mugabe as the party's First Secretary while reinstating former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Second Secretary.

Central Committee members are singing Jah Prayzeh's song "kutonga kwaro". Youths are already celebrating chanting Cde Mnangagwas popular slogan "Tichingotonga imi muchingovukura ".

Journalists have been called in for briefing. There is jubilation in the auditorium as people dance to 'Jah Prayzah's Kutonga kwaro'.

Secretary for legal affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa now addressing:

President Robert Mugabe has been recalled as First secretary and President of Zanu PF.

The Zanu PF central Committee has demanded that President Robert Mugabe resign as state President by midday tomorrow 20 November 2017. The Chief Whip will move for his impeachment if he does not resign.

Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko has also been recalled for divisive behaviour . He was also recalled as Vice President and Second secretary of Zanu-Pf

Zanu PF Secretary for Legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa said the meeting considered several issues affecting the party and government.

He said the Central Committee applauded the Zimbabwe Defence forces for its intervention

Zanu PF secretary for Legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa said the unconstitutional removal and expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is nullified. Cde Mnangagwa was therefore reinstated as a Central Committee member.

The suspensions and expulsions of party members were also nullified.

All Central Committee members who were suspended as of the 2014 congress were reinstated.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has also been recalled for divisive behaviour. He was also recalled as Vice President and Second secretary of Zanu - PF. He is accused of protecting thieves.

Meanwhile President Mugabe this afternoon met with the Generals at State House.

STAY WITH THE HERALD for the most authentic updates on the situation prevailing in Zimbabwe right now.