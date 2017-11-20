document

Statement by Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa after yesterday's Central Committee meeting.

We have met today as members of the Central Committee, the 19th of November 2017 and we considered a wide range of issues affecting our party and Government.

The first consideration was whether we constituted a quorum.

The membership of our Central Committee is 300 members. I am happy to say that of the 300, 201 have been present and participated in today's deliberation.

I will now run you through the resolutions that were passed this afternoon.

Unfortunately these are hand written, but we are going to clean up and provide you a clean copy later.

The first resolution was that the Central Committee, on behalf of ZANU-PF, expressed profound gratitude to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their intervention efforts in the internal affairs of the party as the governing party, with the view of bringing normalcy both within the party and Government.

The Central Committee congratulated the masses of Zimbabwe for their participation in the historic solidarity march yesterday, the 18th of November in support of the Zimbabwe War Veterans Association.

The Central Committee also this afternoon passed the following resolution - that the unconstitutional removal of Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as Vice President and Second Secretary of ZANU-PF and his expulsion from the party be and is hereby nullified forthwith.

The resolution also goes to restore him to his position as a member of the Central Committee.

There were recommendations that were made by Provincial Coordinating Committees, suspending and expelling members from the party.

The resolution is that these suspensions and expulsions be and are hereby nullified.

Further that all members of the Central Committee, who were elected at the 2014 Congress and who were subsequently suspended or expelled from the party subsequent to the Congress on the basis of fabricated allegations by the G40 cabal for the protection of criminals be and are hereby reinstated.

That further resolution is that members from the lower organs of the party, that is provincial, district and branch councils, who were suspended or expelled from the party subsequent to the 2014 Congress be and are hereby reinstated forthwith to the position.

That Cde RG Mugabe be and is hereby recalled from the position of President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF forthwith.

Further the resolution is that Cde RG Mugabe should resign forthwith from his position as President and Head of State and Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and if resignation has not been tendered by midday tomorrow, the 20th of November 2017, the ZANU-PF chief whip is ordered to institute proceedings for the recall of the President in terms of Section 97 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

That Cde Phelekezela Mphoko be and is hereby recalled from the position of Vice President and Second Secretary of ZANU-PF for being divisive, a member of the cabal, protecting criminals, preaching hurt speech and behaving in a manner inconsistent with the office, and the quorum of the office as Vice President.

That members of the cabal namely Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Patrick Zhuwao, Letinna Undenge, Grace Mugabe, Kudzanai Chipanga,Walter Mzembi, Paul Chimedza, Makhosini Hlongwane, Anastancia Ndhlovu, Mandi Chimene, Dr Samuel Undenge, Sarah Mahoka, M Mpehlabayo Malinga, Xavier Kazizi, Tongai, Kasukuwere and Innocent Hamandishe be expelled from the party. Sorry I have left out, it is on my list here Shadreck Mashayamombe.

That Grace Mugabe be and is hereby recalled from the position of Secretary for Women's League of ZANU-PF for promoting hate speech, divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not delegated to her office.

That Cde Mnangagwa is hereby appointed as interim president.

That Cde ED Mnangagwa be and is hereby appointed as interim president and the First Secretary of ZANU-PF pending ratification by the extra-ordinary congress scheduled for the 12th to the 17th December 2017.

That Cde ED Mnangagwa be the party's nominee to be appointed to fill the vacancy of State President in terms of Part 4 paragraph 14, sub paragraph 5, the six schedule of the Constitution of Zimbabwe amendment number 20.

That the Extraordinary Congress scheduled for the 12th to the 17th of December 2017 should proceed for the purposes of ratifying the decision that we have taken this afternoon in particular, ratifying the appointment of Cde ED Mnangagwa as the President and First secretary of ZANU-PF.

The Extraordinary Congress should also ratify the decision that we have taken today.

The resolution was to recall Cde RG Mugabe as president and first secretary of ZANU-PF.

There were some resolutions which touch on amendments to our party's constitution.

The first was that we should propose an amendment to our constitution to remove any notion of one centre of power.

The resolution also was that some years ago we abolished the district coordinating committees, we have made a resolution today that this should be restored as an organ in our party constitution.

Further resolution was that we should place war veterans in strategic positions in the party and Government as long as they have the requisite qualifications.

An administrative resolution, we have a position in our party of a national chairman.

This has gone unfilled for four years, the resolution is that it should be filled.

Let me just correct or add a name to the members of the cabal who are to be expelled, please include which I had omitted, Cde Sandy Moyo.

Lastly, this Central Committee resolved to acknowledge the roles and assistance given by the Frontline States in our libation struggle in particular Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Angola.

I thank you.