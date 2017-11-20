analysis

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe stunned his country by refusing to resign on Sunday night, despite being warned by his own ruling Zanu-PF party that he would be impeached if he did not do so. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Flanked by the generals who effectively seized power on Wednesday, Robert Mugabe went on national television to tell Zimbabweans that he would preside over Zanu-PF's congress next month where the party's tensions would be resolved.

That implied he would still be leader of the party at the congress. He thus appeared to completely ignore the decision earlier on Sunday by Zanu-PF's Central Committee to remove him as leader and replace him with Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom Mugabe axed as vice president two weeks ago.

The central committee gave Mugabe until noon on Monday to resign or face impeachment in Parliament. So when it was announced that he would address the nation on Sunday night, most Zimbabweans were expecting him to announce his resignation.

Instead he gave a rambling speech calling on Zanu-PF to resolve its divisions before announcing he would preside over the congress where they would be addressed.

Opposition MDC Senator David Coltart said the speech seemed to be "typical Mugabe" in its...