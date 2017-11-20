19 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Beauty Crowned African Queen At Miss World Pageant

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya's Magline Jeruto on Saturday night warded off stiff competition to finish in the top five bracket on her first attempt at the Miss World pageant.

Ms Jeruto, came fifth from among 118 participants in the event that was held at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. The Miss World title was won by Manushi Chhillar of India.

Mexico's Andreae Meza finished second, England's Stephanie Hill came third while France's Aurore Kichenin finished fourth.

Indonesian model Achintya Holte Nilsen was hot on Jeruto's heels followed by Jamaica's Solange Sinclair, Russia's Polina Popova, South Africa's Adè van Heerden and South Korea Ha-eun Kim to wrap up the top 10 list in that order.

Ms Jeruto, who is also the Kenya's reigning beauty queen, hails from Elgeyo Marakwet County. In a recent interview she said she plans to embark on an Autism campaign.

"I believe that not many have involved themselves in this project and it is hardly ever talked about, which is why I am planning on taking up this challenge," she said.

