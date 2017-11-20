20 November 2017

Kenyatta Orders for Completion of Stadium

By Joseph Kanyi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for immediate completion of Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony of Nyeri County Governor Wahome Gakuru on Saturday at Kagumo High School, President Kenyatta ordered the contractor to speed up construction work at the stadium, adding that doing so would facilitate the launch of an annual marathon race to be held in honour of Mr Gakuru who died a week ago.

"I don't see any reason why the stadium will not be ready next year (in time for the memorial race). That race will start next year," Mr Kenyatta said.

In his speech, new governor, Mutahi Kahiga, had requested the central government to help resolve a dispute that has led to delay in completion of work at the sports facility.

Work stalled at the stadium following a dispute between Kenya Power and the contractor over a powerline that has cut through the parcel of land meant for construction of the stadium.

Mutahi, who is also Nyeri County Athletics Kenya chairman, said: "Dr Wahome and I had agreed to have an annual marathon held in Nyeri County. I would like to suggest that this annual marathon be named in his honour and hope that Your Excellency will support us to have this as the first key event upon completion of Ruring'u Stadium early next year."

Kenya Power has demanded Sh1.4 million from the contractor to relocate the power line that has cut through the stadium, triggering a dispute with the contractor of the Sh450 million project.

