Rwanda: Groove Awards Nominees Unveiled

This year's awards are themed 'Together we Can', and are aimed at recognising the best performing personalities in the gospel music industry.

The nominees are not only gospel artistes but also media houses and media personalities with an outstanding role in promoting gospel music and endearing it to the public.

Pastor John Kaiga, the Chairperson of Groove Awards Rwanda, assured of transparency in the awards, pointing out that the winners will be selected on merit.

"We want to ensure transparency by making sure that those who will be recognised will deserve the awards. It is something we will make sure is done," he said.

"Gospel music should not only play a spiritual role among Christians but it should also impact the artiste's physical welfare as a lucrative trade," Kaiga added.

Over the years, Rwandan gospel artistes have often complained about not being paid for their work and being expected to perform for free, despite investing heavily in their work.

He said Groove Awards are there to encourage gospel artistes to do quality music with a message that can spiritually heal or empower people and at the same time praise God.

The nominees were unveiled after three weeks of nomination process from gospel music journalists and the contestants' fans across the country.

The voting process by the public started immediately after the nominees were unveiled and will continue till December 17 at midnight before the winners are announced a few hours later.

One can vote their favourite gospel artiste by SMS by typing the word 'Groove' and leave space then the contestant's code and send to 5000, or vote online via www.grooveawards.co.rw and follow the options.

Public votes will have 40 per cent against panelists' 60 per cent.

Awards winners will be announced at a gala slated for December 17 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

Nominations were announced in 13 categories as seen below.

Gospel Radio show of the year

Gospel Image Show (Radio Musanze)

Intashyo (Radio Umucyo)

Magic Gospel Show (Magic FM)

Imbaraga zo Guhimbaza (Life Radio)

Himbaza show (City Radio)

Hip Hop song of the Year

Ikiganza cy' Uwiteka - The Pink ft Gabby Kamanzi

Imana Y'Ukuri - Deo Imanirakarama

Intwari - Toussaint Shema

Umukunzi Wanjye - Rev. Kayumba ft Diana Kamugisha

Yaguhenda - MD

Worship Song of the Year

Calvary - Healing Worship Team

Hari Ubuzima - Israel Mbonyi

Ibyo Ntunze - Bosco Nshuti

Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi

Narakubonye - Papy Clever

Christian Website of the Year

Agakiza.com

Ibyiringiro.com

Ibyishimo.com

Isezerano.com

Iyobokamana.com

Dance Group of the Year

Healing Stars Drama Team

Shekinah Drama Team

Shining Stars Drama Team

The Blessing Family

The Soldiers of Jesus Christ

Video of the Year

Haleluya - Billy Jakes

Ikiganza - The Pink

Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi

K'Umusozi - Diana Kamugisha

Yesu Ni Sawa - Beauty For Ashes

TV Show of the Year

Be Talented - Authentic TV

Gospel Celebrities - TV7

Himbaza Gospel Show - Isango TV

Power of Praise - Royal TV

Shalom Gospel Show - TV1

Radio Presenter of the Year

Ange Daniel Ntirenganya - Radio Umucyo

Felix Mbabazi - City Radio

Bienvenue Ndacyayisenga - Life Radio

Patience Ishimwe - RBA Musanze

Peace Nicodem Nzahoyankuye - Magic FM

New Artiste/ Group of the Year

Apophia Posh

Jado Sinza

Prosper Nkomezi

Toussaint Shema

Yves Rwagasore

Choir of the Year

Gisubizo Ministries

Healing Worship Team

Power of the Cross Ministries

Shalom Choir

True Promises Ministries

Song of the Year

Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi

Ndaguhetse - Gisubizo Ministries

Sinzibagirwa - Israel Mbonyi

Super Power - Power of the Cross Ministries

Yesu Ni Sawa - Beauty For Ashes

Female Artiste of the Year

Assumpta Umuganwa

Dinah Uwera

Diana Kamugisha

Stella Manishimwe

The Pink

Male Artiste of the Year

Arsene Tuyi

Gentil Bigizi

Israel Mbonyi

Bosco Nshuti

Papy Clever