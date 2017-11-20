Rwanda: Groove Awards Nominees Unveiled

This year's awards are themed 'Together we Can', and are aimed at recognising the best performing personalities in the gospel music industry.
The nominees are not only gospel artistes but also media houses and media personalities with an outstanding role in promoting gospel music and endearing it to the public.
Pastor John Kaiga, the Chairperson of Groove Awards Rwanda, assured of transparency in the awards, pointing out that the winners will be selected on merit.
"We want to ensure transparency by making sure that those who will be recognised will deserve the awards. It is something we will make sure is done," he said.
"Gospel music should not only play a spiritual role among Christians but it should also impact the artiste's physical welfare as a lucrative trade," Kaiga added.
Over the years, Rwandan gospel artistes have often complained about not being paid for their work and being expected to perform for free, despite investing heavily in their work.
He said Groove Awards are there to encourage gospel artistes to do quality music with a message that can spiritually heal or empower people and at the same time praise God.
The nominees were unveiled after three weeks of nomination process from gospel music journalists and the contestants' fans across the country.
The voting process by the public started immediately after the nominees were unveiled and will continue till December 17 at midnight before the winners are announced a few hours later.
One can vote their favourite gospel artiste by SMS by typing the word 'Groove' and leave space then the contestant's code and send to 5000, or vote online via www.grooveawards.co.rw and follow the options.
Public votes will have 40 per cent against panelists' 60 per cent.
Awards winners will be announced at a gala slated for December 17 at Kigali Serena Hotel.
Nominations were announced in 13 categories as seen below.
Gospel Radio show of the year
Gospel Image Show (Radio Musanze)
Intashyo (Radio Umucyo)
Magic Gospel Show (Magic FM)
Imbaraga zo Guhimbaza (Life Radio)
Himbaza show (City Radio)
Hip Hop song of the Year
Ikiganza cy' Uwiteka - The Pink ft Gabby Kamanzi
Imana Y'Ukuri - Deo Imanirakarama
Intwari - Toussaint Shema
Umukunzi Wanjye - Rev. Kayumba ft Diana Kamugisha
Yaguhenda - MD
Worship Song of the Year
Calvary - Healing Worship Team
Hari Ubuzima - Israel Mbonyi
Ibyo Ntunze - Bosco Nshuti
Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi
Narakubonye - Papy Clever
Christian Website of the Year
Agakiza.com
Ibyiringiro.com
Ibyishimo.com
Isezerano.com
Iyobokamana.com
Dance Group of the Year
Healing Stars Drama Team
Shekinah Drama Team
Shining Stars Drama Team
The Blessing Family
The Soldiers of Jesus Christ
Video of the Year
Haleluya - Billy Jakes
Ikiganza - The Pink
Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi
K'Umusozi - Diana Kamugisha
Yesu Ni Sawa - Beauty For Ashes
TV Show of the Year
Be Talented - Authentic TV
Gospel Celebrities - TV7
Himbaza Gospel Show - Isango TV
Power of Praise - Royal TV
Shalom Gospel Show - TV1
Radio Presenter of the Year
Ange Daniel Ntirenganya - Radio Umucyo
Felix Mbabazi - City Radio
Bienvenue Ndacyayisenga - Life Radio
Patience Ishimwe - RBA Musanze
Peace Nicodem Nzahoyankuye - Magic FM
New Artiste/ Group of the Year
Apophia Posh
Jado Sinza
Prosper Nkomezi
Toussaint Shema
Yves Rwagasore
Choir of the Year
Gisubizo Ministries
Healing Worship Team
Power of the Cross Ministries
Shalom Choir
True Promises Ministries
Song of the Year
Imvugo Yiwe - Gentil Bigizi
Ndaguhetse - Gisubizo Ministries
Sinzibagirwa - Israel Mbonyi
Super Power - Power of the Cross Ministries
Yesu Ni Sawa - Beauty For Ashes
Female Artiste of the Year
Assumpta Umuganwa
Dinah Uwera
Diana Kamugisha
Stella Manishimwe
The Pink
Male Artiste of the Year
Arsene Tuyi
Gentil Bigizi
Israel Mbonyi
Bosco Nshuti
Papy Clever