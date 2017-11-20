19 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Candidate Rejects Anambra Election Result

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
PDP supporters waving flags.

Oseloka Obaze, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the result of Saturday's governorship election in Anambra.

Mr. Obaze, in a statement on Sunday, said the result as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect what happened in the field.

The Commission had declared incumbent Willie Obiano of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the election.

The Returning Officer, Zana Akpagu, said Mr. Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.

Mr. Akpagu, the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, said the PDP candidate, Oseloka Obaze, came third with 70,293 votes.

He said the total valid votes cast at the poll was 422,314; total number of rejected votes, 26,457 while the total votes cast was 448,771 votes.

Mr. Obaze said there were cases of inconsistency and over voting when compared with the records from the electronic card reader.

He also said it was an aberration that APGA could win all the 21 local governments.

"The Anambra governorship election results just released by INEC, does not reflect the realities of the votes cast on Nov. 18 by the Anambra electorate.

"The over voting and inconsistencies between the counted ballots and card reader data remains exceedingly worrisome.

"The uniformity of the incumbent governor wining twenty-one local governments is a political aberration in the context of Anambra politics.

"The election result as reported, shows that nothing matters to the Anambra electorate.

"The people have spoken, they have taken a cursory long term view of what they wish fo Anambra State."

(NAN)

More on This

Governor Obiano's 'Clear' Victory Thrills Opposition

Opposition political parties yesterday praised the re-election of Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, saying it held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.