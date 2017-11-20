Kenya: MP, Journalists Injured As Police Meet Raila's Baba Dogo Assembly With Resistance

Nairobi — Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch suffered a leg injury while two photojournalists were injured during confrontations between locals and police in Baba Dogo on Sunday.

The legislator was rushed to Nairobi Hospital for treatment.

"The police with no provocation opened fire on us and shot tear gas canisters. In the melee, Oluoch suffered a multiple compound fracture of the left leg," NASA said in a statement.

The two journalists Beverlyne Musili, a Standard Group photojournalist and John Gitonga from Citizen TV were injured after they were thrown off a vehicle as they were taking aerial shots from atop when tear gas was thrown at them.

In an attempt to avoid the tear gas and water being sprayed from police cannons, the driver of the vehicle swerved and lost control of the vehicle.