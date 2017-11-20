Kenyan Gospel Artists Snub Israel Houghton's Concert

Kenyan gospel artistes stayed away five-time Grammy Awards winner Israel Houghton's concert on Friday night even as the visiting American called for an end to beef by local gospel artistes.

The celebrated American gospel artiste credited gave his fans a three hour electric performance that was characterized with praise and worship songs at CITAM church Karen. In between he brought his performance to a halt to talk to Kenyan artistes.

He further called upon Kenyan artistes to work together to increase the household of God by reaching out to each other.

"As members of the body of Christ we cannot afford to have beef with each other while serving the same God," said Israel.

An anonymous source revealed that the organizers sold out most of the tickets and the low turnout could have been as a result of political chaos on Friday afternoon.

The Friend of God hit maker, who is a former worship leader at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has bagged 13 Dove Awards, two Stellar Awards and a Soul Train Music Award.

His performance was curtain raised by Kanji Mbugua, Noel Nderitu and the gracious Twakutukuza Trust Choir.

The concert was also attended by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, event organizer Chris Kirwa among others.