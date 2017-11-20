Kenya: Keep the Peace, DP Ruto Urges as 4 Killed in Baba Dogo

Kiambu — Deputy President William Ruto has asked police to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans.

The Deputy President told police to move with speed and bring perpetrators of the killings and destruction of property to book.

He said it was unfortunate that innocent Kenyans lost their lives because of politics.

Speaking at the St Mark's ACK, Mukui Parish in Kabete Constituency during the Church's 43rd Anniversary on Sunday, Ruto urged different communities to live together as they have done irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said every community had the right to live in Nairobi and any other place in the country without intimidation.

"We ask police to ensure there is no life lost or property destroyed," said Ruto. "Every Kenyan has a right to live anywhere in Kenya without intimidation."

He said the Government would not spare anyone including politicians who are involved in any violence.

"The Government will be firm and resolute to ensure lives and property of its citizens are safe. I say, nobody is above the law and action will be taken against those inciting Kenyans to violence irrespective of social status, political party or where one comes from," said Ruto.

"All Kenyans must respect the law and abide by the Constitution. Violence, anarchy or chaos will not earn any leader any position in this country," added Ruto.

The Deputy President asked all Kenyans to reject those spreading hatred, incitement, ethnicity, confusion and division among them.

"Kenyans should say no to hatred and resist violence, anarchy and reject those who want us to fight so that they can achieve their selfish interest," said Ruto.

He said Kenya does not belong to criminals and hooligans but citizens and patriots who trust the Constitution and the rule of law and people who believe in the Almighty God.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Jude Jomo (Kiambu Town), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Rehab Mugambi (Women Rep, Nyeri), Githua Macukuru (Kabete), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Women Rep, Kiambu) and Andrew Kagwa (Githunguri).

The legislators urged the Government to take stern action against leaders who thrive on violence to achieve their selfish political interests.

The leaders said Kenyans were fed up with issues pertaining to elections and were optimistic that the Supreme Court will give its ruling in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.