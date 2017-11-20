Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Eagles Three Spots in Africa

Photo: Aliyu Adekunle/Vanguard

Super Eagles Nigeria national team

Despite making a big statement in their 4-2 thrashing of Argentina last week Tuesday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will drop in the latest FIFA ranking when it is published by the football governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles, who occupied the fifth position in the continental ranking for October, are expected to drop three spots in Africa when the ranking is released.

Their total points were devalued largely due to the 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final World Cup qualifier on November 10, as the North Africans were 26 spots below Nigeria in the global ranking.

As the game against Argentina was non-competitive, Nigeria accumulated 671 points in total.

Senegal is the new top team in Africa, creeping past Tunisia and Egypt, courtesy of their home and away wins against South Africa in the month of November.

Morocco have replaced Nigeria as the fifth best team in Africa, with Democratic Republic of Congo completing the top five teams in Africa.