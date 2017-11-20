20 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Eagles Three Spots in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Aliyu Adekunle/Vanguard
Super Eagles Nigeria national team

Despite making a big statement in their 4-2 thrashing of Argentina last week Tuesday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will drop in the latest FIFA ranking when it is published by the football governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles, who occupied the fifth position in the continental ranking for October, are expected to drop three spots in Africa when the ranking is released.

Their total points were devalued largely due to the 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final World Cup qualifier on November 10, as the North Africans were 26 spots below Nigeria in the global ranking.

As the game against Argentina was non-competitive, Nigeria accumulated 671 points in total.

Senegal is the new top team in Africa, creeping past Tunisia and Egypt, courtesy of their home and away wins against South Africa in the month of November.

Morocco have replaced Nigeria as the fifth best team in Africa, with Democratic Republic of Congo completing the top five teams in Africa.

Nigeria

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.