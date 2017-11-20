Kenya: Four People Found Murdered in Ruaraka

Police are trying to restore calm in Mathare Area Four following protests over the murder of four people by unknown gunmen.

The residents started demonstrating Sunday morning, blocking Outering Road - between Baba Dogo and Kariobangi roundabout - and burning at least one vehicle.

The event occurred after the bodies were found dumped near a bridge between Kariobangi and Alsops.

Nairobi Police Commander Japhet Koome had confirmed the killings.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Koome said that patrols will be increased in Mathare and Baba Dogo to guarantee safety of residents.

He said that the killings were not ethnically motivated and called upon the locals not to incite one another.

Mr Koome added that the bodies had deep cuts, and investigations have began.

SUPREME COURT

He especially urged political leaders to agitate for peace and not violence.

"We have a responsibility to protect life and property. We will do that without fear or favour.

"We are committed to protecting everybody. We cannot allow anything to go wrong in this city," he said.

On the Supreme Court ruling expected on Monday, he said more officers will be deployed to manage reactions of Kenyans.

Speaking in Kisumu, Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang' condemned the killings and accused police of laxity.

"The attacks, which started at 3am, happened in Kariadudu, Kasabuni, Riverside and Mathare North.

"I want to grieve with our people and also to tell Matiang’i (Interior CS) and the police to carefully handle this matter bearing in mind that ICC is watching," Mr Kajwang’ said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has arrived in Baba Dogo, accompanied by former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Suba South MP John Mbadi.